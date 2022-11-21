HAVERFORDWEST gave the Dyfed Trust Archaeological team a heartwarming sending-off as the dig came to an end.

The town council presented finds keeper Alex Powell with a commemorative plate to recognise her service to the project.

Alex was shocked when she was presented with the plate by former sheriff of the town Richard Blacklaw-Jones, who said the dig had put Haverfordwest back on the map.

Alex dedicated the success of the project to the people of the town.

“It has been an amazing experience and I am so thankful to Fran Murphy, the Dyfed Archaeological Trust and the people of Haverfordwest – without them we would not have been able to do this.

"The care they have shown us is overwhelming."

Alex also went on to thank all the volunteers involved in the project and gave a special mention to Kaley, Bethan and Gabby.

Finds keeper Alex Powell was presented with a commemorative plate for her work on the project (Image: Western Telegraph)

The archeological dig, which began at the start of the year, is one of the first significant digs in the town and has unearthed some wonderful treasures as the team searched for the mysterious Priory of St Saviours.

Dyfed Arch Trust got the opportunity to move into the town and get beneath its surface when Pembrokeshire County Council began construction of its new £6m foodhall at the site of the old Ocky White’s department store.

The trust wanted to find out more about the mysterious Priory of St Saviours, a Dominican priory that was located somewhere in Haverfordwest in the 12th century.

What the trust found was corpses, and lots of them, over 300 in fact as they stumbled on an ancient burial ground hidden below Ocky Whites.

Hundreds of corpses buried in shrouds were found beneath the old Ocky White department store (Image: Western Telegraph)

Archaeologist Kayleigh Cole said it was a privilege to work on the project and it was a truly special event.

Both Kayleigh and the volunteers felt the dig had opened doors into finding out more about Haverfordwest’s past.

“The town is so old I do not think people realise the history,” said Kayleigh.

“It is amazing to have found out all this because it makes the public realise just how special a place Haverfordwest is.”

Archaeologist Kayleigh Cole said it was a privilege to work on the project (Image: Western Telegraph)

The dig was in search of the mysterious 12th century friary of St Saviours (Image: Western Telegraph)

Volunteer Clare Hallet said: “The town will benefit from learning about its own history. This was a multi-cultural area in the 12th century and it still is today.”

The dig is now complete and Dyfed Trust has until December 9 to close the pre-excavation site in a shop it’s been lent on Bridge Street.

Hundreds of bones and skeletons have been uncovered and are going for further analysis at either Cardiff University, an independent institute in York, or London.

It is hoped that after the analysis the bones will be reburied in or around Haverfordwest.

One thing Alex asked is for Haverfordwest to keep this historical wave rolling.

“When we go, keep it going,” said Alex. “It is all to easy to forget what we have discovered.”