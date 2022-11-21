THREE Pembrokeshire women are showing off their artwork in a local gallery.

Torch Theatre’s Oriel Johanna Field Gallery will be showing the ‘Points of View’ exhibition for the rest of November and is focusing on three Pembrokeshire women.

Hazel Morris is a fine art painter who works with oils. She studied at Pembrokeshire College and Carmarthen School of Art. She taught art classes for Learning Pembrokeshire and tutors private art groups.

One of Hazel Morris' pieces

She creates work from the beauty of Pembrokeshire, using vibrant colours and different media including pen and ink and watercolour.

She also works with clay and creates a range of items including Welsh ladies and vases.

Her fellow exhibitors – Angela Spillane and Caroline Ward – are two former students.

MORE NEWS:

Angela Spillane paints scenes of Pembrokeshire with a focus on Milford Docks and Haven.

Angela Spillane's art

She said: “Though I paint scenes of Pembrokeshire, my main theme has always been Milford Docks and Haven, particularly the fishing history and its yielding to industry and tourism. The Marina and vast range of vessels on the Haven have stimulated motifs both figurative and abstract.

She said: “A key subject has been the feature of the dock walls with ever-changing light conditions. Time and weathering are found in a lot of my paintings, especially in rusting vessels and trawlers.

“ I enjoy all media, working on both canvas and paper. I am proud to have lived all my life in Milford and to be a Milford artist.”

Caroline Ward began to paint as a hobby. She takes inspiration from various subjects, turning each piece of art into her own personal interpretation.

Caroline Ward's art

She said: “I was born and have always lived in beautiful Pembrokeshire. I started painting as a hobby while still working. Since retiring I have enjoyed experimenting with inks and mixed media.

“All my exhibits are original and personal interpretations of the subject.”

The Torch Theatre’s Oriel Johanna Field Gallery is open between 10am and 8pm Monday to Saturday and from one hour before the start of events on Sundays until 8pm.