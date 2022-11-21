A police investigation is underway after a Milford Haven taxi driver was assaulted whilst on duty on Saturday night.

The alleged attack took place on John Lewis Street, Hakin at around 11.45pm.

Details of the attack have yet to be released by officers.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20221119-439.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

MORE NEWS