Cash has been stolen from the Cerrig Glas pub, Pembroke Dock, following a burglary in the early hours of November 1.

Police have confirmed that a quantity of cash was stolen following the burglary, however officers haven’t disclosed the exact amount.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation, or anyone who was in the street between midnight and 5am on Tuesday, November 1 and who saw any suspicious activity, is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

People are asked to quote reference: DP-20221101-098.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

MORE NEWS