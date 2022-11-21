A STUNNING Ben Fawcett backheel and a Jordan Davies rifle in the box gave Haverfordwest a 2-1 over Airbus UK Broughton in the JD Cymru Premier.

The Bluebirds came from 1-0 down after the home side went ahead after fortuitous break allowed Finley Savage to smash a shot past Lee Idzi.

But County showed character, and what character, Ben Fawcett reminding everyone of his class finishing with an excellent back heel flick after a darting run to the front post.

The on-form Jordan Davies sealed the win with a great low strike into the corner of Lewis Dutton’s net to score his sixth goal of the season and second in as many games.

Manager Tony Pennock was delighted with the result and particularly the display of his forward line.

On Davies’ goal Pennock said: “It’s great for Jordan and it’s great for the team. He’s been scoring important goals for us this season.”

Pennock was particularly delighted with the display of Haverfordwest talisman Ben Fawcett who has had an underwhelming season for his standards so far.

On County’s number nine, Pennock said: “Ben has been getting frustrated and his confidence has been low.

“I thought second half he was excellent. His hold up play was what you expect of him. He allows other players to come into play.”

Pennock was especially pleased to see Fawcett get on the score sheet.

“He got himself between the posts,” said Pennock. “It was not the cleanest strike in the world but he got his foot on it and it is in the back of the net.”

Uchafbwyntiau / Highlights 🎥@airbusukfc 1-2 @HaverfordwestFC



Airbus yn parhau i chwilio am eu triphwynt cyntaf y tymor hwn#JDCymruPremier 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/F6CKup88r1 — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) November 19, 2022

It was only for a brilliant save by Dutton that Haverfordwest didn’t go one-nil up in the match. The ball broke to Fawcett in the box and he smashed a shot towards the top scorner which Dutton did expertly to tip over the bar.

Airbus then took the lead through Savage when the ball fell to him nicely in the box and the forward finished past Idzi.

Airbus had a chance to make it 2-0 when Jake Eyre was through one-on-one, but he put his shot wide of Idzi’s post.

Haverfordwest hit back late on when, on 75 minutes, Fawcett made a darting run at the front post and backheeled a low cross into the net.

The icing on the cake came with Davies’ excellent finish from 18 yards that he curled low into the corner of the net.

The win lifts Haverfordwest up to eighth in the JD Cymru Premier, with their next game at home to Penybont on November 2.

Airbus UK Broughton: Dutton, Palmer (C, Knight 65′), Eyre, Peers, Burke (Cooke 71′), Mwakona, Cornish, Payne, Phillips, Savage (Baker 88′), McManus

Substitutes not used: Busby, Edwards, Dabo, Orton

Haverfordwest County: Idzi, George, Jenkins, Patten, Scotcher, Abbruzzese, Rees (C), Veale, J. Davies, Fawcett Dugan

Substitutes not used: Jones, Humphreys, Watts, Watkins