A hattrick from Ben Steele saw Neyland crash out of the Senior Cup.

Neyland lost 5-1 in a second round defeat at home to Monkton.

Steele put Monkton one up within five minutes with a finish in the box, then Christopher Richards made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Neyland showed fight pulling a goal back with an excellent finish from Liam Rees after good work by Mike Chandler at a throw-in.

Monkton hit back in the first half to restore their two-goal advantage with a header by Steele, his second goal of the match, to make it 3-1.

Steele bagged his hattrick three minutes before halftime when a deflected freekick beat Ben Fairbairn to make it 4-1.

Neyland tightened up and held firm in the second half and Monkton only managed to score their fifth in the 90th minute, a neat chip from Dylan Davies.

In other notable results in the second round, Goodwick beat St Clears 4-2 and Kilgetty and Tenby both hit a super seven against St Florence and Solva respectively.

It was a bad day for New Hedges and Saundersfoot who were smashed 15-0 by Carew – Tom Cole and Jordan Richards bagging four goals each.

Senior Cup Round 2 results: Camrose 3-1 Pendine; Milford United 1-2 Pennar Robins; N Hedges Saundersfoot 0-15 Carew; Neyland 1-5 Monkton Swifts; St Clears 2-4 Goodwick United; St Florence 0-7 Kilgetty; Tenby 7-0 Solva