A PEMBROKESHIRE charity has won a major Welsh award.

Darwin Centre won the Educational Charity of the Year award at the Wales Prestige Awards 2022/23.

The Darwin Centre (for Biology and Medicine) was founded by Professor Tony Campbell CBE in Cardiff in 1993 and registered as a charity in 1994. The charity, sponsored by DragonLNG, aims to educate and enthuse young people and communities in STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) through hands-on field trips and workshops.

The Darwin Centre raises participants’ aspirations by enabling access to experts within STEM industries and highlighting potential careers available to the young people of Pembrokeshire. During the last academic year, the small team delivered 161 in person events to almost 5,000 participants. The events continue into the school holidays with sessions for local families, tourists and Scouting groups.

The judges were impressed with the efforts made by the Darwin Centre to work with every Pembrokeshire school for free, providing access to science and technology regardless of economic status.

Samantha Williams, manager of the Darwin Centre said: "Winning this award means so much to our small team, who aim to give Pembrokeshire pupils a positive experience of STEM and showcase the range of opportunities available to them within the sector.

This recognition wouldn’t have been possible without our core sponsors, Dragon LNG, who have been supporting us for 17 years and are integral to the success of the charity."

Any Pembrokeshire schools wishing to book a field trip or workshop linked to their science and technology topics can get in touch with Sam and Amy on darwin@darwincentre.com.