A CHARITY choir has been given a visual aid to help highlight the work done.

Sigma Display Ltd, a Haverfordwest-based sign makers and graphic design business, created an a-frame board for the Paul Sartori Community Choir.

It is the second piece of support for the choir to happen recently after it was also given a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.

The grant and the a-frame board will help the choir - which is run by Paul Sartori Hospice at Home - to increase its outreach in the community.

The board will be displayed at events to highlight the connection with Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and the inclusivity of the 'singing for fun' group.

Sigma Display's owner, Vic Moulder, wanted to support the choir as he has a long-standing relationship with the foundation and an interest in choral singing.

MORE NEWS:

He also wants to recognise the importance of singing for wellbeing. He said: “I understand the importance of the benefits singing has on the individual and the community. I am hoping the A-Board will encourage more people to join the choir and engage with singing. I was more than happy to contribute the A-Board for the Paul Sartori Community Choir,”

The choir was set up in April after a grant was awarded by the Community Changemakers Fun which is delivered by South West Wales Connected, Great Western Railway, Transport for Wales and 4theRegion.

The grant from the National Lottery Community Fund will cover all costs associated with running the choir for a year from October 2022 to October 2023.

Anyone is welcome to come along and join the Paul Sartori Community Choir - with or without previous singing experience and there are no auditions. Rehearsals are fun, relaxed and friendly and held every Thursday except school holidays from 6-8pm at Vision Arts, 39 Cartlett, Haverfordwest - email: paulsartorichoir@gmail.com for more information, or just turn up.

The Choir will be performing at the Belle Vue, Haverfordwest on Sunday, December 4 at 6pm, at The Alumchine, Neyland on Monday, December 12 at 6pm and at Morrisons, Haverfordwest on Thursday, December 15 from 6pm. Come along to support them or enquire about joining!

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provide a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness and the Paul Sartori Community Choir extends the support to the wider community. For further information on the charity and its services visit their website www.paulsartori.org or phone 01437 763223.