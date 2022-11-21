POLICE are continuing to hunt for a hit-and-run driver who left a pensioner with serious leg injuries following a collision just outside Crymych on Friday afternoon.

The 68-year-old was airlifted to hospital after being hit by a vehicle that has been described as a ‘lorry with a black trailer’ between 2.40pm and 3pm.

The man, who has not been identified, was walking north on the A478 on Friday, November 18, between Glandwr and Crymych when he was struck.

He was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he is still receiving treatment.

Dyfed-Powys Police said ‘company’ may have been written on the black trailer of the ‘lorry-type’ vehicle.

The lorry left the scene and has yet to be found. Police are appealing for witnesses.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit is investigating a serious RTC that occurred on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymych on Friday November 18, between 2.40pm and 3pm.

“A 68-year-old pedestrian was walking northbound in the direction of Crymych, when he was struck by a vehicle described as being ‘a lorry type with a black trailer’.

“There was writing on the trailer with something like ‘company’, but unfortunately we have no further description or details. The man sustained serious leg injuries, and was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“The vehicle that is alleged to have collided with the male casualty left the scene of the RTC and has not been traced at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20221118-212.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.