Tenby’s Tudor Merchant’s House is opening its doors in December to create a festive feel of the spirit of days gone by.

The National Trust Cymru property will be giving people the chance to discover how the Tudors influenced our present-day. Christmas celebrations.

Visitors are invited to back in time and explore the house and its traditions, and admire the Tudor wall panels and decorations from a bygone era as the delicate scent of oranges and cloves fills the air.

Little ones will have the opportunity to meet Father Christmas, write him a letter to make a Christmas wish, and receive a present!*

The eEent runs from 11am-4pm on December 3,4,10,11,17,18.

Adults free. *£6 per child to meet Father Christmas.

It is one of a number of festive days out being offered at National Trust Cymru properties.

Grace Davies, experiences and partnerships curator, National Trust Cymru, said: “Christmas is a special time to spend with special people, and this year there’s something for everyone at the places we care for across Wales.

"Whether you’re looking for medieval castles bursting with decorations, opportunities for your little elves to meet Father Christmas, or crisp winter walks, we’ll be delighted to welcome you and your loved ones to make festive memories.”

After all that, warm yourself with the knowledge that each magical day out with National Trust Cymru supports the charity’s work looking after special places for everyone, for ever.

Find a festive day out near you: Christmas days out 2022 | Wales | National Trust