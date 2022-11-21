Jordan Davies still believes.

County’s inform striker scored the winner against Flint last weekend and then bagged the winner in Haverfordwest’s latest match away to Broughton Airbus as the Bluebirds look to turn round their fortunes in the JD Cymru Premier League.

Davies has every reason to be confident, hitting his sixth goal of the season and second in as many games as Haverfordwest came from behind to beat Airbus and secure a crucial three points.

“We needed that three points massively,” said Davies.

“It has been difficult (recently) because of our expectations of how good a team we can be.

“We are not harsh or down about it, we just know we need to win games. The feeling around the camp is good because we know how good we can be.”

Haverfordwest are now eighth in the Cymru Premier and in the running for a top-six finish which Davies believes is very much in the club’s grasp.

“I believe we can get it because we are a good enough team, but we just have to take every game as it comes and keep ticking them off.”

Davies said personally his goal is to hit ten goals this campaign – and the forward is well on his way to hitting that target – but the striker reiterated one thing when he spoke to the Telegraph – the team – and one of the most satisfying things for him at the weekend was seeing out of form Ben Fawcett get back in the goals.

“He has been getting frustrated with himself, but Ben is an outstanding player,” said Davies. “He helps the team so much with his hold-up play and he brings people into the game. It was a confidence boost for him.”

Davies has seen changes afoot already in his relatively young career at Haverfordwest, with Nicky Hayen leaving in the summer and Tony Pennock taking over the reins.

One thing Davies said both managers had in common was their excellent coaching ability.

“The gaffer is an outstanding coach,” said Davies. “For myself he has been perfect because he allows me to play with freedom and the way I want to play.”

Haverfordwest next play Penybont at home on December 2.