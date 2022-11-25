A holidaymaker from the Midlands This year the DPJ Foundation was offering one lucky winner an amazing raffle prize, a vintage Fordson Super Dexta Tractor.

Over the summer the tractor made its way to a number of shows, including the Royal Welsh Show, Vale of Glamorgan Agricultural Show and Pembrokeshire County Show.

The raffle was drawn at Carmarthen Livestock Market and the lucky winner was Mark Doughty of Stratford-upon-Avon who bought his winning ticket (number 01529) at the Gower Show whilst on holiday in the area.

Although not a farmer, Mark was over the moon to hear the news.

He said: “What incredibly exciting news. It has caused a huge stir amongst our family and friends as you might imagine!

“I hope the raffle has been a success and that it has raised a good amount of money for DPJ which seems like a great cause”.

Kate Miles the DPJ Foundation charity manager said: “We would like to congratulate Mark on winning this beautiful little tractor. We would also like to thank everyone who bought a ticket over the summer and to say a big thank you to all the sponsors - F M Caine & Sons, Harlech Foodservice, Agri Advisor, NFU Mutual Crymych, Fishguard and Narberth, Noble Foods Ltd, TBS Skip Hire & Recycling, Trevayne Farm Caravan & Camping, Llaeth Y Llan, and Signspeed. Without their support we couldn’t have run this competition.

“The raffle is a great fundraiser for us, but equally importantly it draws people of all ages into our show stand which raises awareness.

"This summer we had conversations with people we otherwise wouldn’t have because they wanted to look at the tractor.

"Thank you to everyone who supported this raffle helping to transport the tractor, purchasing a ticket or sponsoring us, the money will go towards helping us continue to support mental health in agriculture in our rural communities in Wales.”

If you feel like you need support or want someone to talk to, the DPJ helpline is open 24/7 and is completely confidential. Call 0800 587 4262 or text (only) 07860 048799.

To celebrate another year of working with Welsh Farmers to improve mental health and wellbeing, the DPJ Foundation is hosting two Winter Balls, one in south Wales that was held at the weekend in the Wolfscastle Hotel, Haverfordwest, and the other in north Wales at the Woodlands Hall Hotel, Pwllheli.

Head over to the DPJ Foundation website to find out more.