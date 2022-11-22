The rough sleepers of Pembrokeshire are gong to be given further long-term support measures thanks to the launch of the new Rough Sleeper Support Scheme.

The organisation is being run by Pembrokeshire Care Society, in partnership with Pembrokeshire County Council, Dyfed-Powys Police, Hywel Dda Health Board, Youth Services and The Third Place and has already assisted rough sleepers with essential items like sleeping bags and food vouchers.

But the new initiative will now allow them to take the support even further.

The goal is to provide long-term support to rough sleepers and help them regain independence through the Rough Sleeper Support Plan.

This focuses on the health and wellbeing of rough sleepers from registering them with a local GP and supplying them with vitamins, to collecting prescriptions and making sure they have access to Covid vaccinations.

Personal and community safety is also a major issue and requires Pembrokeshire Care Society to have regular communication with the rough sleeper to ensure they know where they are at any given time. As a result, they can keep any family members informed of their current situation, and also enable them to pass on any vital items.

Because most rough sleepers don’t have access to electricity, part of their service is also making sure their phone is always charged.

It’s important that rough sleepers take control back of their lives and Pembrokeshire Care Society’s aim is to provide the assistance they need to take positive steps towards independence.

This includes helping them with appointments at the job centre or other vital meetings.

The scheme also helps homeless people regain control of their personal finances which is one of the biggest challenges for a rough sleeper. The support ranges from claiming benefits, attending job interviews, and arranging for lost or stolen cards to be replaced. Pembrokeshire Care Society can be contacted on 01437 765335 and emailed at pcs@pembrokeshirecaresociety.org.uk

If you know any family members of rough sleepers you can also tell them about Pembrokeshire Care Society’s services so they can contact them directly.