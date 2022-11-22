The World Cup in Qatar has officially kicked off as fans from across the world travel to watch the tournament.

Hoping to see history in the making, many have spent their hard earn cash to ensure a stay in luxury.

Many have chosen to stay in the purpose-built fan village which promises a luxury stay with air-conditioned rooms, costing a steep £175 a night.

But when fans arrived at the village, they were quickly left disappointed after discovering their £1,225 a week stay was a tent with little air conditioning in the middle of the desert.

Sharing their equal parts confusion and frustration, fans took to social media to share their living conditions for the tournament, with many posting on TikTok.

One fan that had flown out to the exotic country, showed viewers his room, sharing how the floor was lumpy before lifting the thin carpet and discovering hard solid desert ground.

Looking around the room, he showed off its simple design, noting the two single beds and the standing fan that promised to keep some cool air in the room.

Another user shared their experiences in the village, as they also mentioned the ground saying it “felt a bit bumpy, so had a little inspection" finding that there was sand underneath.

Looking around at the village facilities, they found the toilets, discovering that there was no toilet paper and no one around to ask for some.

The deal did also include a breakfast package, which saw a selection of food including some fruit, fresh pastries, a small bottle of water and some instant coffee, but nowhere to make the hot coffee.

The conditions received mixed views, as one person said “£175 for a tent under that scorching heat? that's a hard pass for me.”

Another wrote, “For £175 a night I expect an actual hotel room with my own bathroom.”

Whilst another looked for the optimist side writing, “Honestly isn’t too bad it’s the World Cup hotels will be a lot more expensive than that.”