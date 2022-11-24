Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society will once again host one of the county’s biggest festive events when the annual Christmas Fair returns on Sunday, December 11.

The Parkhouse building on the showground will be transformed into a Christmas paradise. There will be a wide variety of quality local businesses exhibiting as well as festive music, Santa in his Grotto and a food court.

Judith Roach and Emma Thomas, the event organisers, said: “We are excited to be able to once again hold our Christmas Fair and build on the success of last year’s event.

"It will be the perfect start to the festive season as the Parkhouse Building will be transformed into a one-stop-shop for those preparing for Christmas.”

The fair will be open from 10am until 4pm and admission is free.

Visitors will find unique gifts, handmade decorations, art, beautiful homeware as well as local food and drink.

There are also one-off pieces of jewellery and clothing for those who want something special.

One special guest will be everyone’s favourite bearded gentleman in red – Santa will be taking time out from his busy schedule to attend the event. Children can bring along their letters to give to him in person.

The event will have some of the county’s very best food and drink producers which will give visitors the opportunity to stock up on all their festive treats.

From decadent chocolate brownies, fudge, festive spirits to Welsh cheeses, there’s something to tantalise everyone’s tastebuds. There will also be a range of outlets for ‘on the go’ eating and drinking.