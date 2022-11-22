Royal Mint has launched a new collectable £2 coin to mark the 25th anniversary of its creation.

The iconic bi-metallic coin was originally designed by the artist Bruce Rushin in 1997.

The need for a £2 coin emerged after a 1994 review of UK coinage.

Following a consultation process, Rushin's two-coloured design was chosen since it is easier to distinguish its value compared to other coins in circulation.

21 Nov 2022 Royal Mint launches collectable £2 to celebrate 25 years of the bi-metallic coin (PA) (Image: Royal Mint)

New £2 coin revealed by Royal Mint to mark its 25th anniversary

Now, 25 years on, Bruce Rushin has visited the Royal Mint to celebrate the launch of the new version.

The artist said: “It was an astonishing feeling when my design was selected to appear on the first ever UK £2 coin.

“Twenty-five years later, it is an honour to have my design feature once again on the collectable £2 coin celebrating its anniversary.

“Visiting the Royal Mint to see the coins being struck has been fascinating. Being able to see the level of skill and craftsmanship that goes into making a collectable coin these days was very special.

“When compared to how the £2 coin was first produced, it shows just how much the technology has developed and was a real eye-opener for me.”

The original 1997 design was inspired by the history of technological achievement.

The coin features four concentric circles which depict the industrial and technological progress from the Iron Age to the internet.

You see the design on circulating £2 coins dating from 1997 to 2015.

It has now been released for the new commemorative edition and enhanced with special features.

the reverse of a collectable £2 coin launched to mark 25 years since the introduction of the first bi-metallic £2 coin. (PA) (Image: Royal Mint)

The new coin also includes a latent feature which reveals the number “25” within the central cog when it catches the light.

This time around, state-of-the-art laser technology has been used to achieve that sharper detail compared to the milling machine used in 1997.

The commemorative edition also bears the fifth coinage portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse side of the coin.

This is also the first time in the history of the £2 coin that the portrait by Jody Clark features on the opposite side of the design, according to the Royal Mint.

The Royal Mint has said it will release coins dated 2022 which will bear the Queen’s portrait to ensure a sustainable transition to coins that feature the King.

The obverse side of the anniversary coin also features an “iron age” privy mark to the bottom of the portrait of the Queen.

Similar to the 1997 design, the coin has the inscription “standing on the shoulders of giants”.

The inscription was taken from a letter written in 1676 by Sir Isaac Newton.

The bi-metallic £2 is the largest circulating coin denomination in the UK since it was first created 25 years ago.

READ MORE: Royal Mint reveals its 10 rarest 50p coins in circulation

READ MORE: Royal Mail unveils Christmas stamps featuring Queen's portrait for final time

It has featured more than 50 unique designs commemorating significant scientific, technological, sporting, and literary achievements.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: “It has been 25 years since the UK £2 coin was first struck for circulation, we are delighted to be celebrating this occasion with a new collectable £2 coin bearing the same design that first appeared in people’s change.

“As the largest denomination in circulation, the £2 coin has become a favoured piece amongst collectors, commemorating milestone anniversaries and events throughout the UK’s history.”

The anniversary edition of the £2 coin will be available with prices starting at £12 for an uncirculated version to £1,225 for a gold coin.