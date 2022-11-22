A Pembrokeshire organisation which boosts wellbeing through interaction with pets and supports pet owners having a difficult time has bee named one of the best in Wales.

Cariad Pet Therapy has won the ‘Wellbeing in Wales’ award at this year’s Welsh Charity Awards for radically transforming the mental wellbeing of a range of communities across the whole of south Wales and beyond.

Cariad offers life-changing support to communities with its 80 therapy dog teams, a busy pet food bank, an active inclusion employability project and 64 robot pets donated in the community.

Iano the therapy dog visiting Ward 12 dementia ward in Withybush (Image: Cariad Pet Therapy)

The organisation beat off stiff competition for its innovative approach to improving wellbeing.

“We’re thrilled to be recognised in this way, not least for our volunteers and their therapy dogs, who support people in hospital wards, care homes, mental ill-health units, primary and secondary schools and people who are socially isolated or feel lonely in their own homes,” said Cariad Pet Therapy Founder Robert Thomas.

“We started in September 2018 with one therapy dog and the drive to make a difference in our community. We’ve worked tirelessly during Covid to support the community where we set up the pet food bank and robot pet donations whilst our therapy dog visits were on hold. But we’re not finished yet, and want to extend into north Wales by the end of 2023.”

Karen with Marco, visiting Ceri on a home visit. Picture: Cariad Pet Therapy (Image: Cariad Pet Therapy)

The Awards including The Wellbeing in Wales category, sponsored by The Open University in Wales, showcase the positive difference people can mahe, by recognising and celebrating the fantastic contribution of organisations like Cariad Pet Therapy.

Cariad, along with all four winners received a trophy to honour its achievements at a reception in ITV Cymru Wales Studios today, November 22.

Wales Council for Voluntary Action chief executive, Ruth Marks, said: “Welsh Charity Awards demonstrate the extraordinarily diverse work found in the sector, and the impact charities and volunteers make to the lives of people every day in every community across Wales. We’re thrilled, at WCVA, to be able to honour these worthy winners.”