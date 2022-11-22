A 30-year-old Dinas man has appeared before magistrates for sentencing after being found in possession of a lock-knife in the Haverfordwest Home Bargains store.

Matthew Reading was found sitting on the floor at the end of one of the aisles.

When approached by the concerned store manager, Reading produced several items of confectionary which he had concealed inside his pockets as well as some hair putty. The stolen items were valued at £6.02.

Police were alerted by the staff and officers subsequently carried out a further search of the defendant. He was found to be in possession of a lock-knife and 48 Diazepam tablets.

But his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, said that the knife was an essential work tool which Reading used whilst carrying out farm work.

“He’d spent the day working on his father’s best friend’s farm and had a very small knife on him which was used purely for work,” he said.

Mr Lloyd went on to say that when the defendant finished work, he went to his girlfriend’s house but an argument broke out.

“As a result, he knew he had nowhere to stay that night and would have to sleep rough. He decided to take some diazepam to help his anxiety and went to the shop to get some basic items. But the diazepam had a strong effect on him and he didn’t really know what he was doing.”

Reading pleaded guilty to theft, of possessing the bladed knife in a public place and of possessing the Class C controlled drug.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates ordered Reading to pay a total of £365 in fines and costs. This includes £6 compensation to Home Bargains.

A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the knife and the drugs.

