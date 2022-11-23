A 19-year-old motorist who drove in ‘a manic manner’ across both sides of the carriageway whilst not wearing shoes was later found by police to have been more than six times over the legal drug-drive limit.

Drugs tests carried out on Kal Bowen of Sibrwd y Nant, Spittal following his arrest by police officers confirmed he had been driving with 389mcg of Benzoylecgonine (cocaine) in his blood. The legal limit is 50.

“Reports were made to the police because of the manic manner of his driving,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

“He was swerving all over the road and he went through a set of red traffic lights.”

Ms Rivers said that as a police vehicle followed the defendant’s Seat Ibiza along an unclassified road at Spittal, they watched it cross both sides of the carriageway.

When officers stopped the vehicle they saw that Bowen wasn’t wearing shoes and that another person was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Bowen, who pleaded guilty to the offence, chose to be legally unrepresented in court.

“I take full responisbility for the offence and I'm really sorry for what I did,” he said.

“But more postiive changes have been made.

"This means I’m getting healthier and go to the gym six days a week and I’ve cut out all drugs and alcohol. I don’t do that any more, and I look forward to what’s coming in life.”

Kal Bowen was disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £435 which comprises a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £100 court surcharge.

