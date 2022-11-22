A court has ordered that a Pembrokeshire woman hand over £5,080 to Dyfed-Powys Police.
The case of Heidi Marie Moseley, 40, was heard at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 10.
The court granted a forfeiture order for the seized cash under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Moseley, of Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest, appeared at Swansea Crown Court in June this year, along with three other women, charged with possession of the Class A drug cocaine with intent to supply it to unknown people in Haverfordwest and being concerned in making an offer to supply cocaine to unknown people in Haverfordwest.
A police spokesperson said that the forfeiture is in relation to these charges, which will be dealt with by Swansea Crown Court next year
