A second weather warning in three days has been issued for Pembrokeshire, with both strong winds and heavy rain expected to rush through the county.

The yellow weather warning for wind and rain is expected tomorrow (Wednesday, November 23), with the strong weather predicted to last from 3am to 8am in this morning.

The majority of Pembrokeshire is forecast to be subject to the weather, with the very north of the county including St Davids and Fishguard avoiding the wind and rain.

As well as much of Pembrokeshire, a lot of Carmarthenshire and south Wales will be covered by the warning, along with the West Country.

A spokesperson from The Met Office said: “A short spell of heavy rain and gusty winds may cause some travel disruption.

“Spray and surface water on roads, probably making journey times longer.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Some short-term loss of power and other services is possible, with perhaps a few tree branches down too.”