THE spectacular Christmas lights switch on is back in Haverfordwest and this time it’s bigger than ever.

After an enforced period of cancellation due to Covid, finally Haverfordwest can welcome in winter and, most importantly, Christmas shopping, at the Riverside Centre on November 26.

The town’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm, but there will be fun and festivities earlier than that with entertainment from 3.30pm and a select few shops staying open until 7pm.

Riverside manager Nigel Stopher said he wanted people to come down, enjoy the festivities, have a good time, watch the music and the fireworks and hopefully get some early Christmas shopping in.

“It’s great that it’s back,” said Nigel. “We have not had a switch on since 2019.

“We’re excited to show our new Christmas decorations on the front of the centre along with our 21-foot Christmas tree.”

Riverside manager Nigel Stopher has welcomed everyone to come down and watch the lights being turned on (Image: Western Telegraph)

Supported employment café, Café No.5 will be open for refreshments. In the pic: Gemma Bradfield, Marty Andrews, Rio Hall, Alais Winton, Faye Goffin, Rachel Cross (Image: Western Telegraph)

Along with what is said to be a spectacular fireworks display from Haverfordwest Castle there will be a stage set up with performances from among others Preseli Pete, Bluestone Boys, FF Dancers, and Alex and Jasmin Duo.

Cafe Number 5 will be open for refreshments throughout the evening.

Haverfordwest Christmas lights switch-on, November 26, 6pm.