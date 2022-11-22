Pembroke Dock’s fire fighters are the best in the west – and that’s official!
Last Friday they had a night to remember when they were named the Western Division Station of the Year at the ‘More Than Just Fire Awards 2022’ which were held at the Stradey Park Hotel and Spa in Llanelli.
But it wasn’t just the crew that received a top award. Fire Fighter Hywel Matthews won the area’s Chief Fire Officer Award for Bravery while his colleague Phillip Barry, the crew manager, was nominated for his outstanding contribution to service award.
Pembroke Dock Fire Station’s achievements last week were even more laudable when you consider that the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service covers the largest area in both England and Wales.
It covers a predominantly rural area of 4,500 square miles and extends from Swansea and westwards to Neath Port Talbot, Powys, Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion. It currently has 57 stations and holds a staff total of around 1,400.
MORE NEWS
- Man found with lock-knife in Haverfordwest Home Bargains
- Increased support with the Rough Sleeper Support Scheme
“We were in some incredible company at the ‘More Than Just Fire Awards’ and witnessed some amazing people receiving nominations and awards for all their hard work and commitment to their roles,” commented a spokesperson for Pembroke Dock Fire Station.
“But naturally the cherry on the cake was coming home with our awards and nominations.
“We just want to thank our community for their continued support for our service. We’re proud to serve you all.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here