Feedback on free school meals for all primary schoolchildren up to Year Two has been really positive, claims a county councillor.

Parents and carers of the youngest pupils in primary school are being reminded that their children are eligible for free school meals.

An application form is not necessary for children to receive the school meals. Children are asked if they would like to order a meal each day during morning registration.

Feedback so far has been really positive, said Cllr Guy Woodham, Cabinet Member for Education and the Welsh Language.

MORE NEWS

“A lot of parents have said they’re really pleased that their child is getting a free hot school dinner every day,” he said.

“This is especially important as we head into the colder winter months.”

School meals are nutritionally balanced and freshly made using locally sourced ingredients where possible, the council has said.

The Welsh government and Plaid Cymru scheme to give primary age children free school meals was launched in September.

It will be rolled out to older age groups in primary schools in September 2023.