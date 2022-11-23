The Pembrokeshire Spotlight Awards were held last week at Pembrokeshire College to celebrate the achievements of the county’s young people.

Pembrokeshire County Council hosted the awards, which were held on November 11 at Merlin Theatre in the college.

The Spotlight Awards are a collaboration between the Youth and Social Services departments of the county council.

This year’s event was the first since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

There were 10 award categories along with the special Spotlight Award and the event saw some amazing achievements acknowledged and celebrated.

Broad Haven School (runners up), Melany Evans, service manager for Children in Care (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)

The winners and runners-up in each category were:

Most inspiring story: Alice Grant (winner), Genevieve Thomas, Ben Stanton, Hollie Carlisle, Nevaeh May Davies, Ethan Collier (runners up)

Making a difference in the community: Caitlyn Arran (winner), Broad Haven School, Milford Haven Youth Council, Nia Evans, Logan Gladwell + Ashton Perry (runners up)

Achieving positive change: Motawakil Ismail Yousif (winner), Lewis Kerrison, Casey McWeeney Brace (runners up)

Young Leader / Peer Mentoring Award: Sara Davies (winner), Daniel Harvey (runner up)

Music Award: Carys Wood (winner), Dylan Harwood (runner up)

Sport Award: Tati Richards (winner), Daniel Harvey, Luca Morrillo (runners up)

Education Award: Hannah Burgess Lewis (winner), Kitty Kilbey (runner up)

Eco Champion Award: Tegan Ellis (winner), Leon John (runner up)

Voice Award: Kai Collins (winner), Alexis-Leigh Sanders (runner up)

Arts Award: Bethan Stobbs (winner), Amy Miles (runner up)

The final award of the night was the special ‘Spotlight Award’, given to a single young person for a particularly important contribution or achievement.

For 2022, this award was given to Daniel Harvey in recognition of his success as a kayak guide and teacher who has paddled and worked all over the UK.

He is now embarking on two months super yacht training, sailing from Malta to Antigua.

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social care said: “It was a huge honour to be part of this special evening, celebrating the achievements of children and young people in Pembrokeshire.

“The Spotlight Awards are always an uplifting and life enhancing event and being back together after two years of Covid made Friday night even more special.

“Many congratulations to those who were nominated and to those who won an award. Many thanks to all those who support and encourage young people across Pembrokeshire helping them to achieve their goals and ambitions.”

Cllr Tessa Hodgson, cabinet member for social services and safeguarding; Casey McWeeney Brace (winner) and Lewis Kerrison (runner up) (Image: Pembrokeshire County Council)