A 25-year-old mother of two has been committed to Crown Court for sentence after repeatedly punching a woman in her face, fracturing her cheek bone and eye socket.

This morning (Tuesday), Haverfordwest magistrates heard how Yanna Reynolds lashed out at the woman following an argument in Castle Square, Haverfordwest on the night of April 18.

“She grabbed her by the throat, pulled her to the ground by her hair and punched her repeatedly to the side of her face,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

Reynolds then remained on top of the victim and had to be pulled off.

“The victim doesn’t remember much of what happened afterwards, as she may have lost consciousness,” added Ms Rivers.

As a result of the attack, the victim sustained a fractured right cheek bone and right eye socket. She was initially told that surgery would be required to her eye, however Ms Rivers said that this is now considered unecessary.

The victim also suffers regular back and neck pain as a result of her injuries, as well as headaches. A section of her hair was also ripped out during the attack.

A victim statement was read out to the court.

“The thought of going out scares me,” she said.

“I feel so self-conscious about how I look and I can’t see properly. I’m frightened about the surgery around my eye and I don’t want to lose my vision.”

Reynolds pleaded guilty to the charge of wounding without intent.

Her solicitor, Tom Lloyd, told magistrates that his client was aware that her offence has ‘crossed the custody threshold’.

“She’s traumatised herself about what she’s done and she’s petrified, as she knows how serious it is,” he said.

“This was a spontaneous act and took place without any planning. Words were exchanged between the parties and she went completely overboard.”

Mr Lloyd informed magistrates that Reynolds, of Plas Peregrine, Steynton, Milford Haven is the sole carer of two young children.

After listening to the evidence, the Bench declined jurisdiction, saying that their sentencing powers are insufficient.

Yanna Reynolds will appear before Swansea Crown Court for sentencing on December 6.

