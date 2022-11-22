OVER a tenner a pint, 30 plus degrees of heat and no pubs, but it’s all worth it according to Wales football fanatic Glenn Murray.

Glenn, from Johnston, is out in Qatar to support Wales in the World Cup.

He and his mates left Saturday night, November 19, and arrived in the Gulf state Sunday morning.

On arrival Glenn said he had a kip before meeting a few people for a couple of beers.

Those beers didn’t come in cheap though. When we were speaking on the phone Glenn had just bought a round of two Heinekens and a Guinness at a cost of £45.

Glenn’s staying in Dubai and travelling across to Doha for the games (a flight of about an hour).

He described how there were no pubs in the dry states of the United Arab Emirates or Qatar. Instead you enjoy a refreshingly cool drink in a ‘registered drinking area’ usually found in hotels.

Glenn has followed Wales for years, including spending nearly four weeks in France for Euro 2016 when the Red Dragons got all the way to the semi-finals before being tragically knocked-out in a nailbiter against Portugal.

Despite the cost of going to the World Cup this year - nearly £6,000 all in including a couple of matches - Glenn told the Western Telegraph there was no chance he was going to miss it.

“I was going regardless,” said Glenn over a scratchy Whatsapp call. “Wales were in the World Cup before I was born and I am old so I was not going to miss this no matter what.”

Glenn in Qatar with, from left, Mathew Davies, Robert Burgoyne, Daniel Armstrong, and Nicky Woodrow (Image: Western Telegraph)

Qatar has spent millions on air-conditioned stadium that Glenn described like watching a game in September in the UK (Image: Western Telegraph)

Six grand might seem an eye-watering amount to watch a couple of football games – Glenn saw Wales 1-1 draw with USA and has a ticket for the game versus Iran on Friday – however he was quoted £10,000 to stay in Doha for a week.

One of the talking points before the tournament was the enormous areas being placed under a blanket of air conditioning as football is played in the middle of a desert.

Qatar has spent hundreds of millions creating their new air-conditioned stadiums, which Glenn described as very pleasant.

He compared watching a game in the air con monoliths to watching a football match in the UK on a pleasant day in September.

The World Cup in Qatar has courted controversy, but Glenn says it's been great (Image: Western Telegraph)

Glenn said despite some of the negative media coverage he has enjoyed the tournament immensely, saying it is excellently organised and everyone is very helpful.

“They did not expect quite as many people,” said Glenn, “but it’s been very well done.

“For the USA game there was no problem getting into the stadium.”

Glenn said the American supporters were good crack and he still has another ticket for Wales’ crunch match against Iran before flying back home next weekend.

