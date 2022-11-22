Concern is mounting for the safety of a 39-year-old Pembroke Dock man who has been missing from his family home for six days.

Dean Mcghan was staying with family members in Grangetown, Cardiff, when he was first reported missing last Wednesday afternoon.

Described by his mother as ‘happy, polite and bubbly’, his family are becoming increasingly alarmed, as his disappearance is out of character.

“He normally doesn’t go further than the bathroom and he doesn’t like the cold so isn’t one for hanging around outside, particularly in this cold weather,” said his cousin Aden Mardon.

At around 4pm last Wednesday afternoon, November 16, Dean told his father he was popping round to the local shop to buy some tobacco. “His father rang to check that he was ok and Dean said he’d just got to the shop,” explained Aden.

“But when he hadn’t returned 40 minutes later, his father went up to check that he was ok. When he spoke to the shop assistant and checked the CCTV cameras, we knew that Dean had never been inside. But this white lie just isn’t in Dean’s nature.”

Dean Mcghan (Image: Western Telegraph)

The police were informed and searches were subsequently carried out in the Grandgetown area.

“Dean hasn’t made contact with a single person in the last six days and he’s deactivated all social media and won’t answer his phone.

“We’re asking people to avoid calling him as we don’t know his mental state at the moment and we don’t want him feeling trapped.We also know that the police are working ion several options to locate his via his mobile, so let’s give them the best chance and stop calling Dean.

“We’re totally overwhelmed with the support that everyone is showing – they’ll never know how much it is appreciated.”