A TRAVEL agents was left stunned at how many people wanted to go to Qatar for the World Cup, with their first-round packages selling out.

Questions had been raised about whether anyone would go to a World Cup played in a desert in November in a country that has a questionable human rights history, but for Wales fans many were keen to support their nation in a first world finals for 64 years.

Bordessa Holidays, based in Carmarthen, was putting on packages between two and six thousand pounds for fans to fly out to the Gulf state, stay in a hotel and get in a couple of games.

Sales manager Mair Jones said she was surprised how quickly people were willing to go out.

“Being in this business as long as I have, nothing is a shock, but it did go wild,” said Mair.

“We were amazed people were interested in doing it and willing to pay so much.”

Mair said groups were desperate to go including the ‘Bancyfelin boys’ who headed out to Qatar to roar on Wales in the opening rounds.

There was also the heart-wrenching story of two brothers, one of which has early onset of Alzheimers and wanted to make some great final memories before his health deteriorated.

The 'Bancyfelin boys' are in Qatar now after buying through Bordessa (Image: Western Telegraph)

Glenn Murray, of Johnston, (centre) is currently out in Qatar roaring on the Red Dragons (Image: Western Telegraph)

Glenn Murray, who headed out to Qatar on Saturday, November 19, paid around £6,000 for a week in the desert which included watching Wales against USA and Iran.

For Glenn, he said there was no way he was missing the tournament.

“I was going regardless,” said Glenn speaking to the Western Telegraph from Qatar. “Wales were in the World Cup before I was born and I am old so I was not going to miss this no matter what.”

Bordessa Holidays still have World Cup packages available (Image: Western Telegraph)

Lee Davies and Aled Watkins, who ordered through Bordessa Holidays, representing Wales in a fine outfit! (Image: Western Telegraph)

If you’re thinking it’s all over - going against Kenneth Wolstenholme’s famous words - it’s not! Mair says there’s still a chance to get to the World Cup with tickets available for the latter stages.

Get in contact with Bordessa Holidays and find out what they can do for you.

Are you from Pembrokeshire out supporting the Red Dragons? Send your photos to the Western Telegraph Facebook page!