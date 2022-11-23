On the final day of the freeport bidding programme, the Celtic Freeport this morning (Wednesday) unveiled what is being labelled as one of the most transformational accelerated pathways to Wales’ net zero economy.

The bid, if successful, is expected to generate over 16,000 new jobs and up to £5.5billiion of new investment.

In front of a packed audience chaired by renowned BBC broadcast journalist Sarah Dickins, the bid team unveiled their vision to create a green investment corridor with long-term commitments on major port infrastructure upgrades, skills development and innovation, all rooted in the fair work principles and enduring trade union engagement.

The transformational bid covers the ports of Milford Haven and Port Talbot and spans clean energy developments and innovation assets, fuel terminals, a power station, heavy engineering and the steel industry across south-west Wales.

Its aim is to accelerate significant inward investment in new manufacturing facilities to support the roll-out of floating offshore wind (FLOW) from the Celtic Sea, while providing the backbone for a cleaner future based on the hydrogen economy, sustainable fuels, carbon capture, cleaner steel and low-carbon logistics.

The bid also proposes an ambitious skills agenda that will harness the skills-base, industrial assets and education providers of today for the jobs of tomorrow through dedicated green skills programmes.

“The details of our collective bid stir up many emotions for me,” commented Tom Sawyer, CEO of the Port of Milford Haven following this morning’s launch.

“It makes me feel incredibly excited about the wealth generation opportunities the freeport will deliver for regional businesses, alongside the well-paid career choices for future generations.

"I’m really optimistic about the life-changing impact this level of economic regeneration can have on local families and communities, and I’m proud that our collaborative approach will accelerate Wales towards a bright, sustainable future.”

The bid has also been firmly endorsed by Will Bramble,CBE and CEO of Pembrokeshire County Council.

“The Celtic Freeport’s green investment and innovation corridor will act as a clear signal to the international investment community that south-west Wales is open for business and will remain a central pillar in the country's green energy future,” he said.

“ Our plans will create a more secure national energy supply and help diversify the region’s industrial base as Wales accelerates its transition to a decarbonised economy, with many fresh opportunities for future generations.”

The Celtic Freeport bid consortium is comprised of Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.

Tomorrow (Thursday), the Celtic Freeport Consortium will submit its transformational bid to the UK and Welsh governments for assessment. If selected, the successful bid will be announced in the first quarter of 2023.