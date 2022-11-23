Carew Castle is brightening up the bleak midwinter with a brand new Christmas lights experience, highlighting six weeks of free festivities.

Let it Glow will see the castle illuminated like never before, while there will also be a chance to visit Santa in his grotto and sample festive favourites from Nest Tearoom.

As well as being free to enter, Glow has been designed with an emphasis on low-energy usage. From Friday November 24, visitors will even be able to jump on a bike to try pedal-powering some of the decorations in the walled garden.

Carew Castle manager, Daisy Hughes, said: “Making Glow as eco-friendly as possible is at the heart of the event and the entire display has been designed to use less energy than a couple of household appliances.

“The lights use around 85 per cent less energy than traditional filament-based lighting and could even be run from a single domestic socket.

"All lighting used throughout the festive season are the most energy efficient LED lights available on the market, as well as solar powered lights.”

A trail of twinkling lights will lead visitors along the castle driveway to discover the walled garden magically dressed for Christmas with enchanting and colourful light displays, and a beautiful Christmas tree.

The east face of the castle will also be subtly illuminated to spectacular effect and the festive magic will continue as visitors follow the atmospheric candlelight trail into the castle.

Families can also take part in a free Elf Trail around the garden, which will be available from the castle shop.

The shop will be open for late night Christmas shopping with a range of unique and local gifts. Nest Tearoom will also be serving festive favourites from hot chocolate and mulled wine to turkey and cranberry rolls.

At weekends from Saturday November 26, Santa will be in his grotto in the walled garden from 11am-5pm. There is a small charge to meet Santa and receive a gift. Booking is essential via www.carewcastle.com

Entry to Glow is free and there is no need to book.

It will be open every Thursday to Sunday from November 17 to December 18 (4.30pm-8pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 3pm-8pm on Saturdays and Sundays).

Glow will also be open 4.30pm-8pm from Monday December 19 to Thursday December 22.

See www.carewcastle.com for full details, including castle and tearoom opening hours throughout November and December.