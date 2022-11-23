A WOMAN was fined more than five times the rail fare she admitted dodging.
Shanti Clarke, 33, of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, admitted fare dodging at Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 11.
She was caught on April 28 travelling between Abergavenny and Cardiff Central without paying the £15.50 fare for the Transport for Wales journey and with intent to avoid paying the fare.
She was fined £83 and ordered to pay the £15.50 fare in compensation, £34 surcharge and £180 costs.
