FOUR Pembrokeshire residents have been fined for failing to provide police with information.

Jeremy Phillips, 63, of Jones Terrace, Tenby, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 16.

He committed the offence on May 3 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence. He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

Cai William Lewis Harris, 29, of Park Avenue, Kilgetty, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 17.

He committed the offence on June 5 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Simon Pritchard, 44, of Clunderwen, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He committed the offence on June 21 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

William Frank Ledwood, 75, of St Brides Hill, Saundersfoot, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He committed the offence on June 1 when he failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.