PEMBROKESHIRE man to appear in court later this month after denying driving without insurance and while licence was revoked.

Ian Evans, 34, of James Street, Hakin, pleaded not guilty to two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 16.

He is charged with driving without insurance, which is alleged to have taken place on July 17 when he is said to have driven an Audi A3 Sport on Darmouth Street, Milford Haven, without an insurance policy to cover the use of the car.

He is also charged with driving on a road after a refusal of grant/revocation of licence on account of disability as it is alleged that at the time of the offence, he did not have a valid driving licence after it was revoked on October 5, 2021.

He denies both charges and is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court next on November 30.

