Pembrokeshire residents have been in court recently for keeping vehicles that were unlicensed or didn’t match insurance requirements.

Jason Roberts, 49, of Freemans View, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of keeping an unlicensed vehicle by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He committed the offence on May 21 when he was the registered keeper of an unlicenced vehicle as the licence had expired on April 12 with an annual rate of duty being £290.

He was found guilty in his absence and fined £220, he also had to pay excise penalty of £48.34 and £140 costs.

Gary Anthony Thomas, 38, of Sunnybank Gardens, Narberth, admitted keeping a vehicle without a valid licence at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He committed the offence on March 25 when he was keeping the vehicle but the licence had expired on January 31 with an annual duty of £155.

He was fined £130 and had to pay the excise amount of £12.92 and £100 costs.

Spencer Lepetit, 33, of Hawthorn Rise, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle that does not meet insurance requirements by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

The offence – which was proven in Lepetit’s absence – took place on June 15 when the vehicle registered to Lepetit did not meet the insurance requirements.

Lepetit was fined £220 and had to pay £140 costs.

Ross Mathias, 24, of Cardigan Road, Haverfordwest, admitted keeping a vehicle that doesn’t meet the insurance requirements at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

The offence was committed on June 24 when he was the registered keeper of a vehicle that does not meet the insurance requirements.

He was fined £103 and had to pay £41 surcharge and £100 costs.