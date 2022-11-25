A Pembrokeshire man has been fined for using threatening words and behaviour.

Jacob Swan, 32, of Sycamore Close, Milford Haven, admitted using threatening words and behaviour at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He committed the offence on March 30 at Pembroke Dock where he used threatening or abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause people to fear that harm would be done to them.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £85 costs.