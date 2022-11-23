A motorist who drove down the A40 with over ten times the legal amount of cocaine in his blood has been ordered off the roads for 12 months.
Police stopped Kirk Robson soon after 6.30pm on July 9 to carry out a routine check on his BMW Series 1.
But when he admitted taking cocaine the previous evening, a drugs wipe was carried out which proved positive.
Robson, who is employed as a scaffolding labourer, was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave a blood sample that revealed he had 575 mg of Benzoylecgonine in his blood. The legal limit is 50.
This week he pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the legal drug-drive limit.
"Someone had asked him for a lift that eveening and, even though he'd taken cocaine 24 hours before,he thought that everything would be ok," said his solicitor, Michael Kelleher.
"But clearly, it wasn't."
Robson was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 court surcharge.
