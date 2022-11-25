FOUR motorists from Pembrokeshire have appeared in court recently on a range of offences.

Gemma Boswell, 48, of Howells Close, Monkton, Pembroke, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

She committed the offence on May 12 when she was caught driving a Vauxhall Corsa Breeze on Bush Hill, Pembroke when there was no insurance policy covering her to use the vehicle.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £66 surcharge and £90 costs.

Terry Bristow, 39, of Chestnut Way, Milford Haven, was found guilty of driving without a registration plate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He committed the offence when he was driving a Ford Focus on Mount Estate on May 10 and the front registration plate was not fixed to the car.

He was fined £220 and had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Shaun Saunders, 31, of Puncheston, Haverfordwest, admitted driving a vehicle with the tyre’s ply cord exposed at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He was caught driving a Nissan Cabstar on May 9 on the A4076 Dredgmans Hill, Haverfordwest with the front offside tyre being fitted with a pneumatic tyre with the ply or cord exposed.

He was fined £307, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

David Wilkinson, 59, of City Road, Haverfordwest, admitted driving without a valid test certificate at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 18.

He was caught driving a Ford Transit on May 11 at Leekes car park, Cross Hands when there was no valid test certificate in place.

He was fined £166 and had to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.