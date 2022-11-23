The Rail Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) has confirmed that there will be a new set of strikes in December.

This will see members at Network Rail and 14 train companies take action over a 48-hour period in the run-up to Christmas.

The strikes come over continued disputes over pay, working conditions and job security.

RMT shared that the new set of strikes comes in an effort to show "how important our members are to the running of this country and will send a clear message that we want a good deal on job security, pay and conditions for our people", says General Secretary Mick Lynch.

RMT announces 4 weeks of industrial action@RMTunion will put on a series of 48 hour strikes in December and January after industry bosses failed to offer any new deals to reach a settlement. pic.twitter.com/IEwpvHEjv4 — RMT (@RMTunion) November 22, 2022

Adding that they (RMT) have been reasonable with negations and deals but say "it is impossible to find a negotiated settlement when the dead hand of government is presiding over these talks."

Knowing that the strike dates would cause some anger in the public, Lynch added: "we are sorry to inconvenience you, but we urge you to direct your anger and frustration at the government and railway employers during this latest phase of action."

When are the rail strike dates in December 2022?





Strike action will take place across two 48-hour periods in December.

The first strikes will be taking place from Tuesday 13 December until Wednesday 14 December.

Whilst the second will be from Friday 16 December until Saturday 17 December.

There will also be some later strikes in January 2023 on the 3,4,6 and 7.