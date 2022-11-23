The Farmers’ Union of Wales has launched special Gareth Bale stickers in support of the Welsh football team at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Carrying the slogans “Come on Bale: Wrap it up” and “Bale i Bawb O Bobol Y Byd”, the bale stickers – complete with rainbow bucket hat – will be seen across farms in Wales in the coming days.

The start striker made sure of a first group game draw against the USA with a late penalty on the second day of the tournament – and will be key to their campaign throughout the event.

FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “We wish the Welsh football team the very best of success in this world cup campaign. United as one we hope that they are as successful as our Welsh beef and lamb!”