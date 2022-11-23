TWO Pembrokeshire footpaths are going to be diverted.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed two public notices in the November 23 edition of the Western Telegraph which reveal details of two public footpath diversions.

One of those diversions has already come into effect and the second will be shortly coming into effect.

The council confirmed that the diversion of footpath SP8/4 in Cosheston has come into effect.

The notice states that the footpath will be diverted from point A (grid reference SM99270462) in a north-east direction to point B (grid reference SM99330471) turning south-east to point C (grid reference SM99490456). It will be diverted to begin at point A (grid reference SM99270462) running in a south-east direction to point C (SM99490456).

The council state in the notice that the order came into force on October 7 and that anyone who is aggrieved by the order or wants to question the validity, may make an application to the High Court within six weeks.

The second footpath diversion relates to footpath PP21/18 in Freystrop.

The notice states that the council intends to divert this footpath which currently runs from point A (grid reference SM95971127) in a south-westerly direction for 141metres to point C (grid reference SM95861118).

The path would be diverted to run from point A (grid reference SM95971127) in a westerly direction along a two-metre wide footway following the estate road for 159metres to point B (grid reference SM95831126), turning south and continuing in a south, south-easterly direction for 82metres to reconnect with point C (grid reference SM95861118).

The council states that the order will come into force on the date the council certifies that the terms of Article 2 (of Section 27 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990) have been complied with.

Anyone wishing to question the validity of the order or anything contained in it or is aggrieved by the order can apply to the High Court within six weeks of the date of the notice’s publication (deadline of January 4).

Copies of the orders, including maps which highlight the exact diversions, can be seen free of charge at the council offices at County Hall in Haverfordwest between 9am-5pm Monday-Friday. Copies can also be purchased for £2.68 from the hall.