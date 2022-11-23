Saundersfoot Footlights’ first pantomime for three years is getting ready to take to the stage of the village’s Regency Hall.

The company's adult performers, backstage crew and an enthusiastic cast of children, have been enjoying rehearsals for Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

They’ve been busy learning the songs, practicing the dances and perfecting the costumes, scenery and technical details.

Snow White is being played by Anna Nelmes. (Image: Saundersfoot Footlights)

Snow White is being played by Anna Nelmes, with the keen youngsters taking on the roles of her little friends and woodland creatures.

Jordan Dickin takes on the role of Prince Charming, while Jocelyn Aveyard is the Queen. Clowning around will be Marc Styles as Comedy Cookie and Tom Griffiths as Dick.

The Footlights cast is all ready to tell the Snow White story. (Image: Saundersfoot Footlights)

Performances are from Monday December 5 to Friday December 9 at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday December 10 at 2 pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for children (aged from two to 12),, and are selling well.

These are available in advance on line at www.saundersfootamdram.co.uk (plus a small booking fee), at the reception desk at the Regency Hall and each night on the door where there will be a card reader available.

MORE NEWS

Grease will be the word on the Saundersfoot stage in 2023. (Image: Saundersfoot Footlights)

*Saundersfoot Footlights Amateur Dramatic Society have secured the rights to present Grease the musical in the summer of 2023 at the Regency Hall in Saundersfoot.

Auditions are on Sunday January 8 2023 and the show at the end of May.