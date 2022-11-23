IT MAY have taken Wales 64 years to get back there, but the football team's long-awaited return to the World Cup finals on Monday night certainly did not disappoint.

Fans the length and breadth of the country joined those in Qatar in wild celebrations as Wales marked their first match at a World Cup finals since 1958 by snatching a 1-1 draw against the USA thanks to Gareth Bale's second-half penalty.

And nowhere were the scenes more frenetic than at Cardigan Castle's Pavilion where supporters who attended a sell-out event to watch the action on a big screen experienced the full range of emotions.

Photographer Stuart Ladd was on hand to capture both the agony and the ecstasy. Click on the gallery above to see the pictures.

Wales came close to scoring a few times in the second half. Pic: Stuart Ladd. (Image: Newsquest)