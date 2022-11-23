A long-standing family dispute reached the law courts this week after a man admitted painting his father-in-law’s workshop windows bright yellow.

For the past ten years, Michael Lloyd has been living in a rent-free property owned by his father-in-law, Mr Lyn Jones, and Mr Jones' business partners on Dale Airfield.

However since 2016, the relationship between both men has become increasingly strained.

“The defendant has been asked to leave the property on a number of occasions but has remained living there, rent free,” Crown Prosecutor Nia James told Haverfordwest magistrates today (Wednesday).

“And the relationship became more and more strained.”

The property, which Lloyd occupied was adjacent to a workshop owned by his father-in-law, Mr Lyn Jones, which he visited on a daily basis.

But on August 15, Mr Jones discovered that two of its windows had been painted in yellow paint.

“And the paint had been applied so thickly that he couldn’t see out,” added Ms James.

A victim statement from Mr Lyn Jones was read to the court.

“I’ve had enough of hearing Michael ranting and raving”, he said.

“It’s always at the back of my mind that he’s going to cause some damage. I don’t know what he’s capable of and I feel he’s mentally unstable.”

Michael Lloyd’s solicitor, Michael Kelleher, said his client, who pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the windows, has now left the property and is residing at Lower Hill Street, Hakin.

“Since leaving, he’s managed to find a job, but the reason he continued living at the airfield for so long was to look after his mother’s animals, particularly her horses, following her death nine years ago.

“It’s a shame when families fall apart but that’s a simple fact of life.”

After listening to the evidence, magistrates granted Lloyd a conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £26 surcharge.

A restraining order was also imposed preventing him from approaching or communicating with his father-in-law and from entering Dale Airfield.

He has also been prevented from contacting Mr Jones via any form of electronic communication.