A third weather warning in the space of four days has been issued for the whole of west Wales.

Pembrokeshire will be subject to “heavy rain and strong, gusty winds” for most of tomorrow (Thursday, November 24).

The adverse weather conditions are expected between 10am and 7pm.

Up to 15mm (0.6in) of rain is expected to fall over a period of 1-2 hours, reaching 20mm (0.8in) in a few places.

With saturated ground, the forecaster warned there could be flooding and travel disruption.

Wind gusts could also cause problems, reaching 50 mph (80 kmh) inland and up to 70 mph along some exposed coasts, especially in Pembrokeshire.

A spokesperson from the Met Office said: “A brief spell of heavy rain and strong, gusty winds perhaps causing some transport disruption and flooding.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

“Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely.

“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.”