Rail passengers are being urged to plan their journeys this weekend, as strike action is set to impact services in Carmarthenshire.

Industrial action from the train drivers’ union ASLEF will impact trains travelling between Carmarthen and Newport this Saturday, November 26.

The strike action means that Transport for Wales (TfW) services across the Wales and Borders network are likely to be very busy, as TfW is not involved in the strikes.

With Wales versus Australia also taking place at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, customers in some areas are advised to only travel by rail if necessary.

There will be no Great Western Railway services running in or out of Wales on Saturday, with TfW coach services between Swansea and Cardiff, and Newport and Cardiff, provided.

To provide additional capacity on the South Wales mainline TfW will be providing coach services between Swansea – Cardiff and Newport – Cardiff.

TfW is advising customers not to travel by train unless their journey is essential between:

Carmarthen and Newport

Cardiff and Cheltenham

Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton (Birmingham New Street station is closed)

North Wales Coast

All customers are strongly advised to check for the latest travel information on the TfW website, mobile app or social media channels before making their journey.