Actress Megan Lote-Williams plays one of the lead roles in the internationally-acclaimed film Scam – a new crime thriller shot in Fishguard – which comes to Cardigan’s Mwldan on Saturday, December 10.

Scam is a crime thriller following the story of rising star Ella, the youngest daughter in a family of scammers.

When she discovers the truth about her beloved father’s death, she seeks vengeance and freedom by devising the greatest swindle of them all.

Scam – a film shot by experienced Pembrokeshire-based filmmakers Nick Swannell and Alison Rayner on no budget in an empty Pembrokeshire theatre during lockdown - has been screened around Wales to enthusiastic reviews.

It has been officially selected for the Prague International Film awards; Cardiff International Film Festival; Florence International Film Festival and the Mexico International Film Festival where only three per cent of films are chosen from 6,000 submissions.

Growing up in Cwmcou, near Newcastle Emlyn, Megan was a pupil of Islwyn Evans’ Ysgol Gerdd Ceredigion musical school from the age of six to her teens.

She later attended Ysgol Gyfun Emlyn where she was Head Girl.

She is currently in her final year in Cardiff pursuing a music production and song writing course and has produced an EP of music.

While at college, she met Pembrokeshire-based film director Nick Swannell and acted in one of his award-winning short films.

“I was instantly excited to get involved and, after the joy I had on that initial production, it was my pleasure to be involved in Scam, especially in a role where I sing,” she said.

Mwldan’s screening on Saturday, December 10 (7.45pm) offers local audiences a sneak peek before the film goes on to screen elsewhere in the UK.