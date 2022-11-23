Pembrokeshire people who freely give their own time to help others and make a difference in their communities have been celebrated at a gala dinner and awards ceremony.

Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) celebrated Pembrokeshire’s volunteers at the ceremony at Letterston Hall on November 17. The event was supported by South Hook LNG as part of their ongoing commitment to local community projects The venue was beautifully laid out and decorated by a team of PAVS staff – supported by some keen helpers from Fishguard and District Round Table.

Around 100 volunteers and guests were treated to a delicious meal cooked by Fairfield Caterers, then entertained by the very talented, Paul Sartori Community Choir - who gave a wonderful performance and even got the audience joining in.

There were seven categories of awards, and the standard of nominations was very high again this year – making it very hard for the judges.

Sue Leonard, chief officer of PAVS, spoke about each of the finalists and the extraordinary contribution their volunteering makes to local communities. Mariam Dalziel, South Hook LNG’s PR manager said: “Congratulations to PAVS and all of those nominated. These Awards celebrate the tremendous efforts of volunteers across our county and South Hook is pleased to have been able to support such a positive event.”

The finalists were as follows:

Mike Beckett Award (youth group aged under 25) Winners - Milford Youth Matters.

Young volunteer (under 25): Winner: Ethan Roberts – Milford Youth Matters; Highly Commended:Elly Neville – Ward 10 Flag; Enfys Skipper – Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give and other charities.

Trustee/ Board Award Winners: Trustees of Eglwyswrw Community Association; Highly Commended: Elsa Davies – Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust; Commended: Josh Beynon - The VC Gallery; Ray Burgess - The Welsh Spitfire Museum

Long Service Award Winner: Gill Jones - Pembrokeshire Care Share and Give (and other groups); Highly Commended: Rhian Howells – 1st Letterston Brownies; Commended: Jean Ratcliffe - Citizens Advice Pembrokeshire; Liz Mills - Citizens Advice Pembrokeshire

Mary Sigley Award Winner: Andy Bunston- The VC Gallery; Highly Commended: Jeffrey Turner – Paul Sartori Foundation; Roy Honey – Pembrokeshire Foodbank

Individual Over 25 Winner: – John Walker-Smith: Tenby Memory Café (and other groups); Highly Commended: Sonya Bridges - Pembrokeshire Baby Bank; Commended – Joan Brenton - Citizens Advice Pembrokeshire; Mike Howells - Citizens Advice Pembrokeshire

Group Over 25 Winner: Bereavement Support Group volunteers – Sandy Bear Children’s Bereavement Charity; Highly Commended: Porpoise Photo-ID volunteers/ Sea Trust Wales; Commended: The VC Gallery Dig for Victory Volunteers

Each award was presented by a special guest presenter. The winner’s stories are available on a Pure West Radio podcast and the ceremony is still available to watch again here https://connectpembrokeshire.org.uk/pavs-volunteer-awards-2022 .

For more information about Volunteering in Pembrokeshire contact volunteering@pavs.org.uk or phone PAVS on 01437 769722.