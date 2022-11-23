THE case of a man appealing his ban from having animals continues, having being convicted of keeping them in a 'particularly serious' state on his farm in Lamphey.

Richard Scarfe, of Park Street, Pembroke Dock, was present at Swansea Crown Court today, November 23, representing his appeal in person.

His Honour Judge Paul Thomas had put Scarfe on a final warning, saying if he was not in court today, the appeal would be thrown out.

Scarfe is appealing after he was convicted at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court and banned from keeping goats, donkeys, bovines, sheep and pigs.

Photos on that day in court showed animals in torrid conditions in muck and perilously underfed.

Scarfe is appealing the length and need of a disqualification order placed on him, having posted hundreds of photos online showing livestock in what is perceived to be better conditions.

The caveat to Scarfe’s appeal going ahead is he needs to find representation.

Today Judge Thomas told representatives of Scarfe’s appeal someone simply had to ‘get a grip on this case’.

“What concerns me,” said judge Thomas, “is this is a matter that has dragged on for some time and court time is at a premium.”

Scarfe has now been given until Friday, November 25, to find representation by 4pm, or his appeal could be over.

Judge Thomas warned whoever takes on the case has a lot of work to do in a short space of time – the date of the appeal being set for December 9.

“Not good enough”

At the time of the conviction, District Judge Christopher James, was scathing on the condition Scarfe had left his animals.

During a trial held at Haverfordwest Magistrates on January 28 it was revealed pigs were left lying in muddy pens, Highland cattle having no access to indoor shelter, and water troughs not being refilled and dirty.

Judge James said there was absolutely no indication Scarfe was capable of keeping livestock.

“[These offences] are partly motivated commercially and partly by you wanting to provide for your family,” said Judge James speaking at the time.

“I note that there has been points of incompetence rather than neglect.

"Nevertheless the number of animals involved and the images seen are particularly serious.

"It is clear that the greater harm category is met, given that there have been a number of deaths to animals and a high level of suffering caused over a sustained period.

“What aggravates it is the fact you had numerous opportunities throughout this time to address these issues but did not heed the warning you were given.

“The level of suffering over an elongated period where you thought you were doing your best is simply not good enough.”