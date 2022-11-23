POLICE are investigating after one of Fishguard's most popular shops was damaged.

The Original Factory Shop on the town's High Street had its front door and window damaged and the police are appealing for witnesses.

In a statement from Dyfed-Powys Polcie, a spokesperson said: "Police in Haverfordwest are investigating criminal damage caused to the front door and window of the Original Factory Shop, Fishguard at approximately 1.10am on Sunday October 9.

"Anyone with information who could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it."

The Original Factory Shop had a door and window damaged (Image: Google Maps)

You can contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

Quote reference number DP-20221009-034.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.